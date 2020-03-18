Amid Corona Fears, Thousands Protest Against CAA in Chennai

As experts recommend social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19, in Chennai, on 18 March, at least 3,000 people took to the streets protesting the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The hundreds of members of a local Islamic outfit, Thowheeth Jamaath, called for a massive ‘Jail Bharo’ protest in 36 places across Tamil Nadu.

They demanded that the Centre revoke the controversial legislations and vowed to continue their fight until the Tamil Nadu Assembly passes a resolution to put on hold CAA and NRC.