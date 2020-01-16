QChennai: Over 35 Injured in Jallikattu; DMK Slams Cong Over Seats
1. ‘Jallikattu’ Kicks Off Amid Fanfare in Tamil Nadu, Over 35 Injured
'Jallikattu,’ the annual bull-taming event that is slated to be held in several parts of Tamil Nadu took off to a colorful start in Madurai on Wednesday, 15 January, on the occasion of Pongal, in which over 700 bulls and about 750 participants took part.
The official said over 35 men were injured, including participants, spectators, and some bull owners and a section of them were sent to a government hospital for treatment. However, no bull was injured, he added.
2. ‘Don't Care If Congress Leaves Alliance’: DMK’s Duraimurugan Lashes Out
On Wednesday, DMK Treasurer Duraimurugan threw caution to the wind when asked about the Congress being miffed about seats allocated to it in the local body polls.
"If they want to leave, let them. What loss will the DMK face because of this?" he asked, seated near his son and Vellore MP Kathir. "We are not worried about the Congress leaving, especially not me. The number of votes we get will not be affected. It will only be affected if they have votes," he added, as the men around him laughed. Responding to this, Congress leader and Sivaganga MP, Karti Chidamabram asked, "Why didn't this wisdom dawn before the Vellore parliamentary bye-election?"
3. Tamil Rapper Arivu's Fiery 'Sanda Seivom' Takes on CAA-NRC
“Come forward Tamizha, let us fight! In the streets, let us fight. United as one, let us fight. If our rights are taken, let us fight!” In his latest song ‘Sanda Seivom’, Tamil rapper Arivu whose album ‘Therukkural’ released last year, calls for Tamil people to unite against the discriminatory Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). “Who are you to tell me what I am, one’s motherland is not in their birth” is indicative of the song’s core message.
The song’s video was published on the Therukkural YouTube page on Pongal day along with the message: “In solidarity to the CAA protests happening all over the country and to the students who are sacrificing their valuable time and energy for a secular society and to save the constitution of India.”
4. NPR Different From NRC; No Minority Will Be Affected in TN: Edappadi
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday said the National Population Register (NPR) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) were two different things, and no member of any minority community in the state will be affected by the proposed enumeration exercise. “This has been clarified. The prime minister has also clarified the issue,” the CM said while addressing the media at the AIADMK office in Salem.
He reiterated his allegation that some opposition leaders had for “political benefit spread news [against the NPR/NRC] that will create fear among the minorities, and people from minority communities are frightened”.
5. Did Jaws, India’s Biggest Crocodile in Captivity, Die of Stress?
Did stress from the increasing noise pollution do in Jaws, India’s biggest crocodile in captivity, at the Madras Crocodile Bank? The 500-kg weighing reptile who even allowed visitors to hand feed him is no more, and would soon be replaced by Thor for ‘the show on the road’. Jaws died on Monday morning and the necropsy results are awaited.
The croc bank founder, Romulus Earl Whitaker, did not rule out stress being a factor. “I had visited Jaws a week ago and he was looking weak. We have to wait for the report to come to any conclusion, but I do feel stress from increasing noise pollution in the neighbourhood took its toll.”
