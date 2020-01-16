QChennai: Over 35 Injured in Jallikattu; DMK Slams Cong Over Seats

'Jallikattu,’ the annual bull-taming event that is slated to be held in several parts of Tamil Nadu took off to a colorful start in Madurai on Wednesday, 15 January, on the occasion of Pongal, in which over 700 bulls and about 750 participants took part.

The official said over 35 men were injured, including participants, spectators, and some bull owners and a section of them were sent to a government hospital for treatment. However, no bull was injured, he added.

