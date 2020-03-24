QChennai: Sec 144 Imposed in TN; Crime Rates Drop in City

Fewer crimes were reported to city police stations between Saturday night and Monday morning as residents stayed at home in view of ‘janata curfew’. An inspector of police at St Thomas Mount police district said his station did not receive any petition or complaint of any nature for the past two days as most of the people stayed at home.

“Otherwise, our police station used to receive many complaints of a frivolous nature and petty cases. Since the Tasmac outlets were also closed, there was no complaint or petty quarrel as well,” he added. A similar situation prevailed in more than 134 police stations in the city. Another officer in Adyar police district said, “There was no complaint of chain or mobile snatching too. Normally we receive a couple of such complaints.”



(Source: The Hindu)