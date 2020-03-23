DMK & Allies Walk Out of TN Assembly Demanding Social Distancing
Opposition party Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and its allies staged a walkout of the Tamil Nadu Assembly demanding adjournment of the House on health and safety grounds.
The ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) carried on with the session and announced it will go on till 31 March, as the country is pushing for a complete lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
DMK President MK Stalin stated,
The decision to boycott was taken considering people's safety and also to facilitate MLAs to be in their respective constituencies, DMK said.
However, they said their repeated pleas to the government to defer the proceedings went unheeded.
While DMK MLAs rallied for social distancing and the need to stop the spread of the coronavirus, they all stood together in close proximity while posing for the cameras.
“We are standing by our party president to stay quarantined in the interest of the public. We have been instructed to go back to our respective districts to make arrangements for the people. All the more, Erode, Kancheepuram and Chennai will have to be quarantined considering the coronavirus pandemic,” said DMK leader Thangam Thennarasu.
The state government will on Monday take a decision on imposing stringent restrictive measures in Chennai, Kancheepuram and Erode districts, which figure among the 80 districts countrywide where the Centre has advised maintaining full lockdown and only allowing essential services to operate.
Advocating Social Distancing While Posing Together
Meanwhile, the state government extended the janata curfew to 5am on Monday and appealed to the people to stay quarantined in their homes. Since Sunday, several sanitary workers have been deployed to sanitise public places and every vehicle at specific check points.
It was noted that at the secretariat in Chennai and all the door handles of the cars were being sanitised.
All beaches in Marina, Besant Nagar, Thiruvanmiyur, Pattanipakkam have been closed to the public.
Rs 500 Crore Budget Allotted
At the Assembly session, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami announcement a budget of Rs 500 crore to fight the pandemic in the state.
Home quarantine stickers are to be put on the homes of those who have returned from abroad, and private hospitals have been instructed to make sure at least 750 beds are ready for isolation wards.
The operations of all government and private inter-state bus services have also been halted till 31 March.
