QChennai: Kamal Haasan to Join CAA Protests; Security Alert in TN

The Greater Chennai Corporation is currently developing a website for its ‘Wing for Homeless Shelters’, to predominantly help the inmates of shelter homes find jobs. Apart from this, it will display information on the types of shelters (male, female, children, transgender) and the link of their location, success stories of reunions with family and awareness videos.

“We have a lot of unemployed inmates who have completed their graduation and some, even post-graduation. Most of them finished studies in their respective hometowns and came to Chennai in search of a job. When they could not find one, they eventually took to the roads, from where we picked them and shifted them to shelter homes. So, we wanted to address the issue from where it began – finding a job,” said one of the senior officials at the Wing for Homeless Shelters.

(Source: The New Indian Express)