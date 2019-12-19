‘Fascist Govt, Repeal NRC, CAA!’ Say Over 1,200 at Chennai Protest

Although Chennai Police initially refused to grant permission to a few NGOs and political outfits, people defied the orders and voiced dissent. More than 1,200 people congregated at Valluvar Kottam in Chennai on Thursday, 19 December.

Many students and people from different walks of life came together, holding placards, and staged a demonstration against Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).



“Fascist! Unconstitutional! Undemocratic! Divisive!” were some of the slogans that were raised.