QChennai: NGO Alleges Rs 1,500 Crore Civil Supplies Scam & More
1. NGO Alleges Rs 1,500 Cr Civil Supplies Scam, Seeks Food Min’s Resignation
Chennai-based NGO Arappor Iyakkam launched a campaign on Sunday demanding action against Food Minister R Kamaraj and Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation managing director Subha Devi for an alleged civil supplies scam to the tune of Rs 1,500 crore in the state.
The anti-corruption organisation has found out through RTIs that the tender conditions for the procurement of goods for the Public Distribution System (PDS) were rigged to favour a particular group of companies and the final prices of goods exceeded the market value of products by Rs 10-Rs 30.
(Source: The News Minute)
2. Chennai Toll Plaza Vandalised in Fracas
It was a night of utter chaos at Paranur toll plaza in Chengalpet with an argument between emplo-yees and a SETC bus driver breaking into violence and vandalism. The toll booths were totally vandalised, equipment like CCTV cameras shattered and traffic came to a standstill for three hours early on Sunday.
The incident reportedly started when the employee asked the driver to pay toll to go through and the driver challenged the toll plaza employee as to how dare they ask a government bus driver to pay toll. The argument turned bitter and other employees there joined hands and attacked the driver and the conductor of the bus.
(Source: Deccan Chronicle)
3. TN Man Arrested After Minor Step-Daughter Reveals Sexual Assault in Video
In a shocking incident, a 24-year-old man from Tamil Nadu’s Trichy has been arrested for reportedly sexually assaulting his 12-year-old step-daughter and branding her with a hot metal spoon. The incident came to light when the police received a video of the child speaking about the assault on Facebook.
The incident took place on 21 January. when the girl’s mother was out of town for work. According to an official at the Srirangam Police Station, the video was sent by a neighbour to the police on its Facebook mail, following which they took action. They also received an anonymous tip-off via a phone call to the coordinator of Sevai Child Line, Muralikumar I, who lodged a complaint with the all women-police station.
(Source: The News Minute)
4. Pledges, Flag Hoisting Mark R-Day in Chennai
As part of Republic Day celebrations, at least 20 organisations working for the differently abled took a midnight pledge to safeguard integrity, unity and brotherhood among citizens of the country and the Constitution of India. The organisations, including the Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of the Differently Abled and Caregivers, the December- 3 Movement, the Deaf Association, The Banyan and Balm, also said that they rejected the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, since it was partisan, and that they supported the protests against it.
At the Jawed Mosque in Anna Nagar, celebrations stressed on religious unity and integrity. People of all religions took part in the event and pledged for unity among citizens.
(Source: The Hindu)
5. Second Wife Eligible for Pension After Death of First
The second wife is entitled to payment of family pension after the death of the first wife, the Madras High Court has ruled. The case relates to a petition filed by C Sarojini Devi. She said that her husband A Chinnasamy was working with the Morappur Panchayat Union in Dharmapuri district. He married Sarojini Devi in February 1975, while he was still married to his first wife Pancholai. Chinnasamy and Pancholai had three children. Due to ill health, Pancholai died in April 1997.
After her death, Chinnasamy nominated Devi to receive his pension, in 1999. He later died in 2009. When Devi applied for pension, the local fund audit department rejected her claim, saying her marriage with Chinnasamy was not valid. She then approached the court. After hearing the matter, Justice N Anand Venkatesh said there will be no difficulty in concluding that the marriage between Devi and Chinnasamy was ‘illegal and not recognised by law’.
(Source: The New Indian Express)
