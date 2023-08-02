Another Cheetah Found Dead in MP's Kuno, Days After Foreign Experts Write to SC

A press note by the state's forest department read that the female cheetah Dhatri (Tiblisi) was found dead. "A post-mortem is currently underway to determine the cause of the death," it added.

The latest death comes days after a scathing letter, written by a group of foreign experts from South Africa and Namibia – who are all part of the Cheetah Project Steering Committee, highlighting how their 'expert opinions' were being 'ignored', was sent to India's Supreme Court.

Project Cheetah – the ambitious project helmed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which involved the translocation of 20 cheetahs to India from South Africa and Namibia – has been in the spotlight due to the high mortality of cheetahs.