'21 Is Not Enough': Wildlife Expert Questions Maths Behind Cheetah Action Plan

Cheetahs have been reintroduced in India with 5 female and 3 male African cheetahs being brought in from Namibia on 17th September, 2022 to Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh.

It has been 70 years since cheetahs went extinct in the Indian subcontinent. With the Cheetah Translocation Project put into motion, many wildlife experts and conservationists have voiced their skepticism and apprehensions concerning the necessity of this plan and its success.