BJP Leader Accused in Sex Racket Case, Arrested in ‘Explosives’ Seizure Case

A court in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills district on Thursday, 11 August, remanded Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Bernard N Marak to six days' police custody in a case related to explosive materials "found" in his farmhouse from where he was accused of running a sex racket.

Marak, a former militant leader, was arrested in Uttar Pradesh on 29 July on the charge of operating the sex racket. The court of chief judicial magistrate in Tura had on Wednesday sent him to 14-day judicial custody.