Chandra Shekhar Aazad's Convoy Attacked by Armed Men in UP's Saharanpur

Reacting to the incident, for UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav said, "The attack on Chandra Shekhar Aazad, National President of Aazad Samaj Party in Deoband, Saharanpur, by criminals protected by the government is highly condemnable and cowardly act. When the people's representatives are not safe in the BJP rule, then what will happen to the general public? Jungle Raj in UP!"

(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)