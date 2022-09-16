CBI Arrests Ex-President of WB Board of Secondary Education in Recruitment Scam

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday, 15 September arrested Kalyanmoy Ganguly, a former president of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, in connection with the Group-C recruitment scam case in government schools, officials said.

They said that Ganguly was called for questioning at the agency's Kolkata office and taken into custody after he was found non-cooperative.

The arrest triggered a war of words between the TMC and the BJP, with the latter claiming that the investigators would soon reach the doorsteps of the top echelons of the ruling party.