CBI Arrests Two Conmen in Delhi for Posing as Agency Chief
The CBI has arrested two conmen posing as its chief RK Shukla for allegedly threatening senior customs officers with registering a case against them, officials said on Friday, 27 December.
According to the FIR, the alleged cheaters understood to have used two methods to give impression of CBI officers — saving a mobile number as that of Shukla and using a phone software to spoof landline number of the agency.
The imposters were staying at a four star hotel in central Delhi from where they were arrested, officials said.
Second Such Case in 2 Months
“In a swift operation, CBI arrested two conmen posing as senior officers of the agency. Searches were conducted in this regard. Further investigating is on,” CBI spokesperson Nitin Wakankar said.
This is the second such case in two months after a separate group of imposters posing as CBI officers threatened a Mumbai-based businesswoman in October about an ongoing inquiry against her using spoofed email address of the CBI.
According to the FIR, the central board of indirect taxes and customs (Mumbai) is carrying out an inquiry against three companies, Nemani Steel Pvt Ltd, Sunita Developers Pvt Ltd and Great Town Trading Pvt Ltd.
On 18 December, the investigating officer of the case, GST Superintendent Haresh Parecha, received a call from a number which popped up on a spam filter screen as that of CBI Director RK Shukla, it said.
The caller allegedly threatened Parecha that CBI had received a complaint against him that he is blackmailing these companies and demanded case documents, it said.
“Source has further informed that the suspect person has stored the mobile number 90909-99999 as a senior officer of CBI to create an impression that the senior CBI officer is using the number,” the FIR said.
The suspect again called the next day from a landline number 011-24360213 which is a number of the CBI, it said.
The CBI received information from sources that the landline number was spoofed by the imposter and a call was also made to Rajesh Sanan, Commissioner, CGST.
“It is pertinent to mention that telephone number 011-24360213 has been registered in the name of CBI, New Delhi,” the FIR said.
The CBI received information that Pareek, on behalf of these three companies, engaged Aggarwal to threaten Parecha for which he has also promised to pay him Rs 30 lakh out of which Rs two lakh has already been paid, it said.
