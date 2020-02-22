Case Filed Against AIMIM’s Waris Pathan for His ‘15 Crore’ Remark

Waris Pathan had taken to Twitter to issue a clarification, stating that his remark had been quoted out of context. “I hereby wish to reiterate that I can never say anything intentionally or unintentionally that hurts the sentiments of any caste, community or gender. I am a proud Indian and respects the plurality of this country,” Waris had stated, however adding that he was “angry just like many other Indians, who believe in the Constitution of this country, the sheer neglect by the Govt in addressing the issues concerning CAA/NRC and NPA against which people have been protesting across the country in a democratic way.”

The case against Waris Pathan comes two days after a 20-year-old student in Bengaluru was arrested for saying “Pakistan Zindabad” at an anti-CAA held in Bengaluru where Asaduddin Owaisi was also present. The student, Amulya Leona, has been booked for sedition and is currently in judicial custody. Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday alleged that the student had “Naxal links” and that the police should conduct a proper investigation into the organisations that are backing her.