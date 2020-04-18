‘No Data on Labourers So No Cash Transfer’: K’taka Labour Min

Amid fears that people from the unorganised sector are running out of cash to meet their daily expenses, the Karnataka government said there was no data available for such labourers, who can be provided financial assistance under the direct benefit transfer (DBT) scheme.

"The government does not have data of people in the unorganised sector such as drivers, farmers, domestic help and others. If we have to deposit directly into their account, we need data..," State Labour Minister A Shivaram Hebbar told PTI.