CAA: Historian Ram Guha Detained, Says ‘Rulers in Delhi Scared’

“I feel sorry for the police. The police are acting at the behest of their colonial masters. I feel sorry for them, that they have to do this. Why is it that only BJP states have this? Why can you protest in others? This is totally wrong,” Guha said.

Gesturing at the gathered protesters, he said, “Look at how peaceful they are. They are just ordinary citizens protesting.”

“Of course I’m going to stay here, I’m going nowhere,” he added, before he was detained by the police.