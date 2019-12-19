CAA: Historian Ram Guha Detained, Says ‘Rulers in Delhi Scared’
Noted historian and political commentator Ramachandra Guha was detained by police during a protest against the amended Citizenship Act in Bengaluru on Thursday, 19 December.
“I feel sorry for the police. The police are acting at the behest of their colonial masters. I feel sorry for them, that they have to do this. Why is it that only BJP states have this? Why can you protest in others? This is totally wrong,” Guha said.
Gesturing at the gathered protesters, he said, “Look at how peaceful they are. They are just ordinary citizens protesting.”
“Of course I’m going to stay here, I’m going nowhere,” he added, before he was detained by the police.
Loading...
‘Honour to Be Detained on 19 Dec’: Yogendra Yadav
Meanwhile, social activist Yogendra Yadav was also detained by Delhi Police during an anti-CAA protest on Thursday at the Red Fort.
“About a thousand protesters already detained. Thousands on the way.
Am told we are being taken to Bawana,” he wrote on Twitter.
In another tweet, Yadav wrote, “It is an honour to be detained on 19 December, a small tribute to Ashfaqulla Khan and Ram Prasad Bismil.”
Both Khan and Bismil were both freedom fighters who were martyred on 19 December.
Earlier, Section 144 was imposed near Red Fort area in Delhi ahead of a protest march, scheduled to begin from the spot. The entry and exit gates of several metro stations in the National Capital have also been shut.
‘This Government is Scared’
Social media users, including prominent personalities, political leaders and journalists criticised the arrests.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)