CAA Unrest: ‘No Need to Worry,’ Says BJP Min as Protests Flare Up

As anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests rage on across the nation, MoS Home GK Reddy on Thursday, 19 December said that violent protests are only in “few places in Delhi and Lucknow” and there is “no need to worry”.
Vehicles were torched in Lucknow's Madeyganj area following which the police lobbed teargas shells to disperse the protesters on Thursday, 19 December, UP DGP said.
Meanwhile, Delhi High Court asked the Centre and Delhi Police to respond to a plea seeking a fact finding inquiry into the Jamia incident, but refused to give imterim protection to students, invoking sharp reactions from sections of students and lawyers who chanted "shame, shame" in the court premises.
Earlier, the police detained noted historian Ramachandra Guha and social activist Yogendra Yadav in Bengaluru and Delhi respectively during anti-CAA protests. Several other protesters, including many eminent citizens were also detained during protests across the country.
- Delhi CM Kejriwal appealed to Centre to not implement CAA
- Entry and exit gates have been shut at as many as 19 metro stations in Delhi.
Section 144 was imposed near Red Fort area in Delhi ahead of a protest march, scheduled to begin from the spot.
The prohibitory orders have also been imposed in entire Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka
- Delhi’s Saket Court on Tuesday, sent 10 accused, in connection with Jamia Millia Islamia incident, to 14-day judicial custody
DMRC Opens Some Metro Stations
All entry and exit gates of Chandni Chowk, Barakhamba, Mandi House, Pragati Maidan, Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, Delhi Gate, ITO, Janpath, Khan Market, Vasant Vihar and Munirka are open.
Protests Only at Few Places, No Need to Worry: MoS Reddy
MoS Home GK Reddy said that violent protests are only at few places in Delhi and UP.
“Violent protests only in few places in Delhi, Lucknow, no need to worry,” he said.
“Some political parties are trying to incite students, women in the name of religion,” he added.
Home Ministry to Review Security Situation in Kashmir
The Home Ministry will review the security situation in the country amid violent protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, officials said.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, NSA Ajit Doval, MoS for Home G Kishan Reddy and Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla are expected to attend the meeting.
The prevailing situation of the country will be reviewed threadbare by the Home Ministry in the meeting, the officials said.
20 Anti-CAA Held in Ahmedabad
Police baton-charged people who gathered in Sardar Baug area of Ahmedabad on Thursday to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens.
Nearly 200 people who had gathered in the area were dispersed to "maintain law and order" as they had not obtained permission to hold the protest, a police official said.
At least 20 protesters were also detained, he said.
"We had not given permission for this protest. We dispersed them to maintain law and order. We also detained some 20 people," inspector F M Nayab said.
40-50 Arrested in Lucknow
After violence over CAA, 40-50 have been arrested in Lucknow.
“Situation is under control now. Mob had turned violent but force didn't lose their patience. Mob has been dispersed forcefully so that there is no loss of life or property. The force is now being moved to other location. 40-50 have been arrested across the district,” he said.
Protests at Mumbai's August Kranti Maidan
People gather in protest against Citizenship Amendment Act, at August Kranti Maidan, Mumbai.
Mobile Internet to Remain Suspended in Assam till 9 am
Mobile internet services to remain suspended in Assam, till 9 am tomorrow.
Delhi Police Offers Refreshments at Rajiv Chowk Metro Station
Police personnel offered refreshments at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Bawana, to protesters who were detained, including Swaraj Abhiyan founder, Yogendra Yadav.
Delhi Gate Metro Station Closed
Entry and exit gates of Delhi Gate metro station are closed. Trains will not be halting at this station.
Guwahati HC Orders Assam Govt to Resume Internet services By 5 pm
The Guwahati High Court directed the Assam government to restore mobile internet services at 5 pm on Thursday.
A division bench of Justices Manojit Bhuyan and Saumitra Saikia gave the direction after hearing four PILs filed by journalist Ajit Kumar Bhuyan, and advocates Bonoshri Gogoi, Randeep Sharma and Debakanta Doley.
CAA Worse Than Emergency: CPI(M)
Shutting down internet, closing down metro stations and clampdown on anti-CAA protests in the national capital is worse than what was during emergency, alleged Sitaram Yechury, General Secretary, Communist Party of India (Marxist).
CPI General Secretary D Raja said that citizenship cannot be based on religion.
"BJP is working against the legacy of Sardar patel and citizenship cannot be based on religion...Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is undeclared subversion of the Constitution by Modi and Shah," he claimed.
Aparna Sen, Other Imminent Personalities Protest in Kolkata
Eminent personalities, students, social activists and people from different walks of life took part in a rally here to protest against the new citizenship law and NRC.
Holding aloft banners and carrying the tricolour, students of different universities and colleges gathered at Ramlila ground in central part of the city to participate in the rally.
Film director Aparna Sen, actors Kaushik Sen and Riddhi Sen joined the protest march and shouted slogans against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens.
"We are united. No effort will break India's secular character and its pluralism will succeed. We cannot be silenced," Aparna Sen said.
Air India Waives Canceling, Reschudiling Fees on Flights
In view of the current heavy traffic congestion along the Gurugram-Delhi highway, resulting in inconvenience to passengers, reissue,no-show,cancellation and refund charges for all domestic and international tickets for travel from Delhi on 19 December will be waived by Air India.
Delhi HC Issues Notice to Centre, Delhi Govt; No Protection to Students
The Delhi High Court asked the Centre, the AAP government and the police to respond to several PILs seeking setting up of a judicial commission to look into the violence at Jamia Millia Islamia University protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar declined to pass any interim directions, including for protection of students from coercive action, and listed the matter for hearing on 4 February.
Unrest Near Mangaluru Police Commissionerate, 10 Arrested
As section 144 was in place in Mangaluru Police Commissionerate, a group of people from Nellikai Road, Bunder came near the DC office shouting slogans. The police had to resort to lathi-charge to disperse the crowd, 10 persons were arrested.
Protests Against CAA in Nagpur
Protesters in Maharashtra’s Nagpur hold march against Citizenship Amendment Act in Nagpur.
AIIMS Tells Employees Not To Hold Protests
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) administration has issued memorandum to its staff, faculty, resident doctors, nurses and students to refrain from holding any dharna, protes or strike at, in or around AIIMS.
'Situation Under Control': Lucknow DM
Lucknow District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash said that the situation is under control in the city.
“The situation is under control now. We used moderate force where section 144 was violated by violent mob and stone pelting happened, and arrested those who were involved in it,” he said.
16 Flights Delayed, 20 Indigo Flights Cancelled from Delhi
Sixteen flights have been delayed due to traffic jam at Delhi’s NH-8. IndiGo has cancelled 20 flights, after its crew members got stuck in traffic jam in the city and, also due to other issues.
“Due to traffic restrictions and to accommodate passangers reaching late to airport, we've rescheduled and curtailed our schedule in and out of Delhi by approximately 20 departures (approx 10% of our Delhi departures). We'll take proactive measures if further cancellations required,” Indigo said in a statement
'Stay at Home, Don't Indulge in Social Media debates over CAA': MNCs Tell Employees
Anti-citizenship law protests in Delhi impacted citizens in Gurgaon and Noida too where several companies asked their employees to work from home and cautioned against joining demonstrations.
Some of the multinational companies in Gurgaon asked their employees to remain vigilant when venturing out and cautioned them against engaging in social media debates and demonstrations, employees of multiple firms told PTI on condition of anonymity.
Vehicles Torched in Lucknow's Madeyganj
Internet Restored in Parts of West Bengal
The West Bengal government gave its nod to resumption of internet services in Howrah district besides Baruipur and Canning subdivisions of South 24 Parganas district, a senior state government told PTI.
A review was conducted in those areas which found that the situation had improved there and internet services could be resumed, the official said.
"However, we will continue to keep an eye on the situation," he said.
AMU Teachers Take Out Silent March Protesting CAA
Several teachers of the Aligarh Muslim University held silent march opposing the Citizens (Amendment) Act,.
The protestors, including a large number of women teachers, marched from the AMU Teachers Club to the Purani Chungi crossing and circled the campus.
"We want to convey to the people of India that our struggle against the Citizens (Amendment) Act will continue peacefully within the democratic framework of the system," AMU Teachers Association secretary, Professor Najmul Islam told PTI.
Kamal Haasan, Stalin Slam Action Against Guha, Yadav
DMK and MNM criticised the police action against historian Ramchandra Guha and Swaraj Abhiyaan chief Yogendra Yadav during the anti-CAA protests, with Kamal Haasan expressing "concern" over their safety.
Yadav and Guha were detained by the police in Delhi ad Bengaluru, respectively.
While DMK President M K Stalin slammed the "high- handedness" of police over their arrest, Haasan said he was applauding with "glee the stupidity of the government for stoking the fire of Satyagaraha by arresting" Guha and Yadav.
'NRC, CAA Will Be Implemented': Nadda Tells Afghan Refugees
“Amended citizenship law will be implemented, so will be NRC in future,”BJP working president JP Nadda told refugees from Afghanistan in a meeting.
Karnataka Congress, BJP Spar Over CAA
Hitting out at Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa for his government's decision to clamp down on protests against Citizenship Amendment Act, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday asked him not to be “undemocratic”.
In a series of tweets, the senior Congress leader told the Chief Minister that he was being used as a pawn to fulfill the agenda of RSS, and called on him to strengthen the forces that fight against fascism.
"Mr Yediyurappa @BSYBJP, If you remember correctly, think about the number of protests you led against our govt.
Though your later conviction proved that you lacked commitment, we are sure of our commitment towards our Constitution. Don't be undemocratic!!" Siddaramaiah said.
Vehicles Torched in Lucknow's Hasanganj
Vehicles set ablaze in Hasanganj during protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act.
Congress Leaders To Meet At Sonia's Residence
Congress core group meeting will be held at Sonia Gandhi's residence later today over 'unrest across the country over the Citizenship Amendment Act.
'Bound By Government Orders': Airtel Chairman on Internet Shutdown
Sunil Bharti Mittal, Founder Chairman, Bharti Airtel, said that internet services were halted in some parts of Delhi.
“We are bound by the order of the government. We are following their order,” he said.
Police Post Set on Fire in Lucknow
A police post was allegedly set on fire during an anti-CAA protest in Lucknow.
Several Metro Stations in Delhi Closed
Several metro stations in Delhi-NCR have been shut ahead of anti-CAA protests. Trains will not be halting at these stations:
- Jamia Millia Islamia
- Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh
- Munirka
- Lal Quila
- Jama Masjid
- Chandni Chowk
- Vishwavidyalaya
- Patel Chowk
- Lok Kalyan Marg
- Udyog Bhawan
- ITO
- Pragati Maidan
- Khan Market
- Central Secretariat
- Barakhamba
- Janpath
- Rajiv Chowk
Actor Shabana Azmi Tweets Video Message in Support of Protests
Actor Shabana Azmi on Thursday, 19 December tweeted out a video message in support of anti-CAA protests. She also read out a sher by her father and eminent poet Kaifi Azmi.
Bus Set Ablaze in Sambhal Allegedly During Anti-CAA Protest
A State Transport bus has allegedly been set ablaze during a protest against Citizenship Amendment Act in Sambhal in UP.
Anti-CAA Protest: Activist John Dayal Detained
Activist John Dayal has been detained during an anti-CAA protest in Delhi.
Amnesty India Releases Statement Against 'Crackdown' on Anti-CAA Protests
Amnesty India on Thursday, 19 December, released a statement against the government's crackdown on anti-CAA protests.
“The CAA is a bigoted law that legitimises discrimination on the basis of religion. The people of the country have the right to protest against this law peacefully and express their views. The right to freedom of peaceful assembly does not only facilitate freedom of expression, but also allows public debate. However, rather than respecting, protecting and promoting this right, the Central government in Delhi and various state governments are clamping down on protestors by using repressive laws”, said Avinash Kumar, Executive Director of Amnesty India.
Prashant Bhushan, Harsh Mander Detained
Public interest lawyer and activist Prashant Bhushan, along with social activist Harsh Mander have been detailed at Delhi’s ITO during the CAA protests.
Anti CAA Protest March Moves Towards Jantar Mantar
Protestors participating in the anti-CAA march which was scheduled to begin from Red Fort in Delhi are now moving towards Jantar Mantar.
Anti CAA Protest: Activist Vimlendu Jha Detained
Delhi Police detains activist Vimlendu Jha during an anti-CAA protest in the capital.
Hearing on Plea Against Police Action in Jamia Begins in Delhi HC
Delhi High Court's Chief Justice's Bench is hearing a petition seeking a fact-finding committee into Sunday’s violence at Jamia Millia University.
CAA: Protesters Taken into Custody in Hyderabad
Scores of protesters including students were taken into preventive custody in different parts of the city on Thursday when they were planning to hold protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, police said.
They were secured as there was no permission to hold any form of protest including rallies and processions, police added.Those detained include over 50 students of the University of Hyderabad.
Left Leaders Sitaram Yechury, D Raja Detained
Left leaders Sitaram Yechury, D Raja, Nilotpal Basu and Brinda Karat have been detained during anti-CAA protests in Delhi.
Umar Khalid Detained
Political activist Umar Khalid has been detained in Delhi during an anti-CAA protest march.
Anti-CAA Protests: Delhi Police Arrests 12 More in Connection with Violence in Northeast Delhi
The Delhi Police made 12 fresh arrests in connection with the violence during protests in the northeast part of the city against the amended Citizenship Act, officials said on Thursday.
The police had arrested nine people on Tuesday and Wednesday in connection with the violence.
Giving details of the arrests, officials said while 12 people were nabbed in connection with the violence and vandalism in Seelampur, five have been held for the Jafrabad case and four in the Dayal Pur cases.
Angry protesters demanding scrapping of the amended legislation had pelted police personnel with stones, torched several motorbikes and vandalised two police booths as well as three buses in Seelampur on Tuesday, leaving 21 people injured.
'Thousands of Protesters Detained': Yogendra Yadav
Following his detention, social activist Yogendra Yadav tweeted saying thousands of protesters have been detained and that they are being taken to Bawana.
Amid Anti-CAA Protests, Airtel Confirms Suspension of Services in Parts of Delhi
Airtel has confirmed that the government has placed restrictions on calls, SMS and mobile internet in parts of Delhi.
Petition Filed in Karnataka HC Against Section 144
A petition has been filed before Karnataka HC challenging imposition of Section 144 in the state. CJ Abhay Oka has posted the matter for hearing on 21 December.
People Complain of Internet Shutdown in Parts of Delhi
As the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in the national capital gained ground on Thursday, 19 December, many citizens took to Twitter complaining of “slow internet services” across ITO and other parts of Delhi.
Anti-CAA Protests: Delhi Police Denies Permission for Mandi House Protest
After deciding to impose Section 144 near Red Fort, Delhi Police has also denied permission for a separate protest march against CAA and NRC, scheduled to go from Mandi House to Jantar Mantar.
Anti-CAA Protests: Social Activist Yogendra Yadav Detained in Delhi
Delhi Police detained Yogendra Yadav during an anti-CAA protest in Delhi.
'Paranoid Rulers in Delhi Are Scared': Ramachandra Guha
Police detained noted historian Ramachandra Guha in Bengaluru on Thursday, 19 December, during an anti-CAA protest. Prior to his detention, Guha told The Quint, "The paranoid rulers in Delhi are scared".
Ramachandra Guha Detained
Police detained noted historian Ramachandra Guha in Bengaluru on Thursday, 19 December, during an anti-CAA protest.
Protesters Detained Near Red Fort
Police detain large number of protesters near Red Fort after impositio of Section-144 in the area.
Section 144 Imposed Near Red Fort
Section-144 has been imposed near Red Fort ahead of a protest march against CAA, scheduled to begin from the spot at 11:30 am on Thursday.
Lahori Gate, Kashmere Gate and Kotwali police stations will come under this order
Huge Jam At Delhi-Gurugram Border
Massive jams were witnessed in many parts of the national capital, including the Delhi-Gurgaon border, on Thursday morning as the Delhi police barricaded roads and imposed traffic restrictions to clamp down on planned protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.
Gurugram Traffic Police cited "barricading by Delhi Police" as the reason.
Anti-CAA Protests Held in London
Protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act were held in London on Wednesday at the Indian High Commission, London School of Economics and SOAS University.
