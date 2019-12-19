CAA Unrest: ‘No Need to Worry,’ Says BJP Min as Protests Flare Up

As anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests rage on across the nation, MoS Home GK Reddy on Thursday, 19 December said that violent protests are only in “few places in Delhi and Lucknow” and there is “no need to worry”.

Vehicles were torched in Lucknow's Madeyganj area following which the police lobbed teargas shells to disperse the protesters on Thursday, 19 December, UP DGP said.

Meanwhile, Delhi High Court asked the Centre and Delhi Police to respond to a plea seeking a fact finding inquiry into the Jamia incident, but refused to give imterim protection to students, invoking sharp reactions from sections of students and lawyers who chanted "shame, shame" in the court premises.