‘Brought Only My Hardwork With Me’: Scindia at BJP’s Bhopal Office

India
The Quint

Former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday, 12 March, said he considers himself fortunate that the BJP accepted him and assured party workers that he will work wholeheartedly to earn his place.

“Today, it is a very emotional day for me. I consider myself fortunate that this family (BJP) opened the doors for me, and that I received the blessings of PM Modi, JP Nadda and Amit Shah.”
Jyotiraditya Scindia

"I have brought only one thing with me (to BJP) and that is my hard work," he said.

Former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was present to welcome Scindia at the party office.

"The organisation and family in which I have spent 20 years, the organisation where I have put my hard work and efforts, I am leaving all that behind and handing myself over to you," said Scindia.

Scindia joined the BJP on Wednesday, 11 March, after quitting the Congress, and was promptly awarded a Rajya Sabha nomination. His shift has pushed the Kamal Nath-led government in MP to the brink of collapse.

India
The Quint
