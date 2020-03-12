‘Brought Only My Hardwork With Me’: Scindia at BJP’s Bhopal Office

Former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was present to welcome Scindia at the party office.

"The organisation and family in which I have spent 20 years, the organisation where I have put my hard work and efforts, I am leaving all that behind and handing myself over to you," said Scindia.

Scindia joined the BJP on Wednesday, 11 March, after quitting the Congress, and was promptly awarded a Rajya Sabha nomination. His shift has pushed the Kamal Nath-led government in MP to the brink of collapse.