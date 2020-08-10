BJP Leader in Kashmir’s Budgam Dies After Militant Attack
Najar was out on a morning walk when he was shot at by militants near a railway in Budgam.
A 38-year-old Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker from Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam succumbed to injuries at a hospital on Monday, 10 August, after he was brutally injured in a militant attack on Sunday.
Abdul Hamid Najar was out on a morning walk when he was shot at by militants near a railway crossing at Ompora, Budgam, on Sunday. He was then moved to SMHS hospital in Srinagar in a critical condition.
According to The Tribune, Najar’s death was confirmed by senior leader Sofi Yousuf.
“He succumbed to his injuries at the hospital on Monday morning.”Sofi Yousuf to The Tribune
Najar’s death comes just days after two BJP leaders in Jammu and Kashmir were attacked by militants earlier this month in separate cases.
On 6 August, Sajad Ahmad Khanday, a BJP leader and former Sarpanch from Kulgam district was shot dead, just 45 hours after Arif Ahmad, another BJP sarpanch from the area was attacked.
In July, terrorists killed BJP leader Sheikh Waseem Bari along with his father and brother Bandipore district.
(With inputs from The Tribune)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.