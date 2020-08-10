BJP Leader in Kashmir’s Budgam Dies After Militant Attack

A 38-year-old Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker from Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam succumbed to injuries at a hospital on Monday, 10 August, after he was brutally injured in a militant attack on Sunday.

Abdul Hamid Najar was out on a morning walk when he was shot at by militants near a railway crossing at Ompora, Budgam, on Sunday. He was then moved to SMHS hospital in Srinagar in a critical condition.

According to The Tribune, Najar’s death was confirmed by senior leader Sofi Yousuf.