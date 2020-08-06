J&K Sarpanch From BJP Shot Dead by Terrorists in Kulgam
The incident comes a day after J&K marked one year of the revocation of its special status under Article 370.
A Jammu and Kashmir sarpanch was shot dead by terrorists outside his residence near Kulgam on Thursday, 6 August.
The sarpanch – identified as Sajad Ahmed Khandey – belonged to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and was shot from a close range, reported IANS.
He was shifted to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, reports said.
The incident comes a day after Jammu and Kashmir marked one year of the revocation of its special status under Article 370, and its bifurcation into two Union territories.
Two days back, on 4 August, another sarpanch in Kulgam was critically injured in a militant attack. According to the police, militants had barged into Sarpanch Arif Ahmad's house in Akhran village of Kulgam on Tuesday and opened fire from close range. Ahmad, too, is reportedly a member of the BJP.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.