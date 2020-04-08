Bhima Koregaon: Activists Seek Time to Surrender Amid COVID-19
Civil rights activists Gautam Navlakha and Anand Teltumbde sought more time from the Supreme Court on Wednesday for surrendering to prison authorities in the Bhima Koregaon violence case citing the coronavirus pandemic.
The apex court on 16 March had rejected anticipatory bail pleas of the activists, saying it cannot be said that no prima facie case is made out against them. It had, however, granted them three weeks to surrender themselves to the jail authorities.
The counsel for the accused said however that the activists are old having ailments and they be granted more time to surrender.
Earlier, the apex court, while dismissing the anticipatory bail pleas of Navlakha and Teltumbde, had said their petitions cannot be maintained in view of the bar contained in 43D(4) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967.
Section 43D(4) of the UAPA bars grant of anticipatory bail to a person accused of having committed an offence punishable under this Act.
"The special leave petitions are, accordingly, dismissed. However, since the protection has been enjoyed by the petitioners approximately for one-and-a-half years, three weeks time from today is granted to them to surrender. The petitioners shall surrender their passport forthwith with the investigation agency/officer," the bench had said.
The top court had on 6 March extended till 16 March the interim protection from arrest granted to both the activists.
The high court, while refusing to grant anticipatory bail to Navlakha and Teltumbde on 14 February, had extended their interim protection from arrest for a period of four weeks to enable them to approach the apex court.
The high court, after perusing letters allegedly exchanged between the accused persons, had noted that Navlakha, Teltumbde and other accused like Surendra Gadling, Rona Wilson and Sudha Bharadwaj prima facie had access to and connections with central committee members and leaders of the banned CPI(Maoist).
All the accused have denied the allegations.
According to Pune Police, "inflammatory" speeches and "provocative" statements made at the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017 had triggered caste violence at Koregaon Bhima the next day. The police alleged that the conclave was backed by Maoists.
Teltumbde and Navlakha had approached the high court seeking pre-arrest bail in November last year after a sessions court in Pune had rejected their pleas.
