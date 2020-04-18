QBengaluru: Record New 44 Positive Cases in 24 Hours & More

Karnataka added nearly 100 cases in the past 72 hours with 44 persons testing positive for COVID-19 on Friday, taking the total number of the infected in the state to 359.

Friday’s cases — the highest in a single day for the state — come on the back of 36 cases on Thursday and 19 on Wednesday.

Eleven of the 12 new cases from Mysuru are linked to the Nanjangud cluster; 10 cases have been reported from Bengaluru, seven from Ballari, five from Belagavi, three each from Mandya and Chikkaballapur, two from Vijayapura, and one each from the Dakshina Kannada and Bidar districts.