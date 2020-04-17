What Social Distancing? Nikhil Kumaraswamy Weds in Farmhouse
Following a high profile engagement ceremony in February, actor Nikhil Kumaraswamy and son of former CM HD Kumaraswamy, got married to his fiance Revathi at a farmhouse in Karnataka’s Ramanagara on Friday, 17 April.
The wedding had been planned as a low-key affair due to the ongoing lockdown because of COVID-19 with the former CM stating that only a few attendees would be present, comprising mainly family members. The wedding celebrations were earlier meant to take place at, Janapadaloka on the outskirts of Bengaluru but had to be shifted owing to the lockdown.
This is the third time the venue has been changed.
A lavish wedding celebration had been planned following the engagement but sources said that social distancing norms would be followed at the wedding ceremony. Revathi is the grand niece of senior Karnataka Congress leader M Krishnappa.
Visuals from the wedding ceremony showed relatives and attendees crowding around the couple to bless them, not appearing to maintain a one-metre distance as advised by authorities. Additionally, contrary to assurances from Kumaraswamy’s team about guests having to wear masks, none of the guests could be spotted wearing one.
‘Guests Will be Screened; Medical Team on Standby’: Former CM
“We have decided to complete the marriage rituals in the presence of 15-20 family members at home," Kumaraswamy had earlier said.
In a video message to media, Kumaraswamy had explained that the wedding would be a low-profile ceremony and requested party workers and well-wishers to bless the couple from their homes, and not to visit the venue.
He also reportedly said that a medical team would be on standby and would screen attendees.
Official permission had reportedly been sought from the government to conduct a ‘low-key’ wedding.
Nikhil Kumaraswamy, a film actor, entered politics in 2019 and contested from the Mandya Lok Sabha constituency and lost to Sumalatha Ambareesh. The engagement party was held at Taj West End near Bangalore Turf Club on 10 February.
‘Sought Report From Ramanagara Authorities’: Deputy CM
Karnataka Deputy CM Ashwath Narayan had earlier said that cases will be booked against those violating social distancing norms while conducting big events. “I have sought a report from Ramnagar Deputy Commissioner. I will speak to the Superintendent of Police, we need to take action otherwise it will be a complete mockery of the system,” he said, according to ANI.
The wedding date was not postponed as 17 April is an auspicious date and as the lockdown was earlier meant to end on 14 April, Kumaraswamy had said to PTI.
(With inputs from PTI)
