QBengaluru: 3 More Tabligh Delegates Test Positive; Cops Attacked

Four more cases were tested positive during the day, taking the total number of those infected to 128. The three others are Belagavi men who had taken part in the Tablighi Jamaat meet in New Delhi in February-March.

S Suresh Kumar, education minister, who briefed the media on the status of the outbreak in the state on Friday, said health department officials have screened close to 1,000 people said to have attended the congregation in Nizamuddin West. While authorities collected 288 throat swab samples, 187 were found negative, Kumar said.

“We are waiting for results on 88 others. Thirteen samples were found positive,” he said.