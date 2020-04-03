Karnataka: Crowd Pelts Stones at Police For Stopping Friday Prayer

Karnataka: Crowd Pelts Stones at Police For Stopping Friday Prayer

News Videos
Arun Dev

Four cops were injured in Karnataka’s Hubballi district when an unruly crowd hurled stoned at them. According a senior officer, when police asked the crowd, violating lockdown by gathering near a mosque on Mantur Road on Friday afternoon, to disperse, they resorted to stone-pelting.

Talking to the media, Hubballi police commissioner R Dileep said that those who pelted stoned included women and children.

Loading...
“Some people wanted to conduct prayers, but as per law, prayers are not allowed. When police requested them not to do it, few women and children pelted stones. We have rounded up few people in this case and investigation is on.”
R Dileep, Hubballi police commissioner

Following the incident, police have registered an FIR against 12 person, including five women and 50 unidentified men, in Hubballi town police station. Officers said five women were taken into custody and police are in search of others.

The commissioner said that injured officers are undergoing treatment at the government hospital.

“Four policemen were injured, along with a couple of people from their own community who had come to request the people not to violate the government orders.”
R Dileep, Hubballi police commissioner

Follow our News Videos section for more stories.

News Videos
Arun Dev
Loading...