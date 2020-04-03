Karnataka: Crowd Pelts Stones at Police For Stopping Friday Prayer
Four cops were injured in Karnataka’s Hubballi district when an unruly crowd hurled stoned at them. According a senior officer, when police asked the crowd, violating lockdown by gathering near a mosque on Mantur Road on Friday afternoon, to disperse, they resorted to stone-pelting.
Talking to the media, Hubballi police commissioner R Dileep said that those who pelted stoned included women and children.
Following the incident, police have registered an FIR against 12 person, including five women and 50 unidentified men, in Hubballi town police station. Officers said five women were taken into custody and police are in search of others.
The commissioner said that injured officers are undergoing treatment at the government hospital.