QBengaluru: CM Says Amulya Has Naxal Connections & More

A day after student activist Amulya Leona was arrested on charges of sedition for shouting slogans in favour of Pakistan, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said “she has links with naxals”. Calling the incident an “organised conspiracy”, he said organisations supporting her should be investigated.

Talking to reporters in Bengaluru on Friday, 21 February, Yediyurappa said: “Firstly, Amulya’s father himself asked for his daughter’s legs to be chopped off, that she should not get bail and he will not go to protect her etc. Secondly, most importantly, we have to take action against the organisations behind her. Unless we take strict action against those organisations creating and supporting people like this girl, this won't end,” he said.