‘Amulya Has Naxal Connections,’ Says Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa
A day after student activist Amulya Leona was arrested on charges of sedition for shouting slogans in favour of Pakistan, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said “she has links with naxals”. Calling the incident an “organised conspiracy”, he said organisations supporting her should be investigated.
Talking to reporters in Bengaluru on Friday, Yediyurappa said: “Firstly, Amulya’s father himself asked for his daughter’s legs to be chopped off, that she should not get bail and he will not go to protect her etc. Secondly, most importantly, we have to take action against the organisations behind her. Unless we take strict action against those organisations creating and supporting people like this girl, this won't end,” he said.
He further added:
Amulya has been booked under sections 124 A (sedition) 153 (promoting enmity between different groups) and 505 (2) Statements creating or promoting enmity. She has been sent to a 14-day judicial custody.
Another Activist Detained for Pro-Kashmir Placard
On Friday morning, another activist was detained by Bengaluru police after she held a pro-Kashmir placard during a protest.
“When Hindu Jagarana Vedike workers had gathered at Town Hall, to whom permission was given by DCP central, to protest about yesterday’s (Thursday) incident, one girl, one individual, came and sat among the crowd with a placard in Kannada which read: Kashmir Mukthi, Dalit Mukthi, Muslim Mukthi,” said Bengaluru police commissioner Bhaskar Rao.
Soon the crowd gathered around her and she had to be rescued by the police. “For her own safety, under the supervision of the DCP central, she was taken away from the location. We will find out where has come from and who is behind her,” he added.
Amulya’s Father Filed Complaint Against Vandalism
A group of right activists, estimated to be around 150, gathered outside Amulya’s house in Chikkamagluru and vandalised the house. Windowpanes of the house were broken by the mob who allegedly heckled her father.
Chikkamagaluru police said they have registered a complaint and they have taken her father into police protection. A unit of policemen have been deployed outside her house as well.
On the CM’s comment on her having naxal links, Chikkamagaluru police said that her father had given bail bond to two naxals who surrendered under a government scheme and they are getting details of this case at present.
Congress and JD(S) Oppose Statement
Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Friday condemned Amulya’s sloganeering. “The country is most important. It is the duty of every citizen to do our duties towards the country. What the girl has done yesterday brings disrespect to the country and it should be investigated,” he said.
Even the Congress party issued tweet: “Raising slogans in favour of an enemy is wrong and contemptable. This government should take action immediately.”
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )