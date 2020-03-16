QBengaluru: COVID-19 Cases Rise to 7; FIR Against Kin of Patient
1. Kin of Karnataka COVID-19 Victim Tests Positive, 7th Case in State
Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu on Sunday evening said that one more case of coronavirus has been reported in the state. The new case is the daughter of the 76-year-old Kalaburagi man who died last week and was found to have coronavirus. A health department note said she is already admitted in the Kalaburagi District Hospital and her health condition is stable.
.Earlier, officials had confirmed that three out of the four persons (wife, son, daughter and daughter-in-law) were confirmed to be negative and the fourth person’s results were awaited.
As reported earlier, the 76-year-old man had returned from Saudi Arabia on 29 February after spending one month in the Arab nation. The incident had turned controversial after health department officials said that the family had shifted him outside the government hospital to a private hospital in Hyderabad against their advice.
2. COVID-19: FIR Filed Against Father-in-Law of B’luru Google Techie
The father of a woman whose husband working in Google tested positive for coronavirus in Bengaluru has been booked by Agra Police for misleading authorities about the whereabouts of his daughter, a suspected COVID-19 patient, officials said on Sunday, 15 March, PTI reported.
An FIR was registered at the Sadar police station on a complaint by the health department under Sections 269 (unlawfully or negligently doing any act which is, and which he knows is likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), district administration officials said.
Following media reports claiming that the spouse of the 5th COVID-19 patient in Karnataka had ‘escaped’ from quarantine in Bengaluru and travelled to Agra earlier in March, the Karnataka health department on Saturday clarified that the 25-year-old woman had indeed flown to Bengaluru, but had never left the airport.
3. Class 7-9 Exams Postponed in Karnataka due to Coronavirus
The state department of primary and secondary education in Karnataka has postponed the examinations for class 7 to 9 as a precautionary measure to avoid spread of coronavirus.
In an official circular issued by the department on Sunday, it instructed all schools to postpone the exams until March 31, and revised dates would be informed further. However, there will not be any changes in SSLC time table.
4. Coronavirus: Karnataka HC to Only Hear Urgent Matters Till Further Orders
Following the Supreme Court and various other High Courts, it has been intimated that the Karnataka High Court as well as trial Courts in the Karnataka would only take up urgent matters for hearing until further orders in the wake of the widespread Corona Virus outbreak.
The memorandum issued in this regard reads: "The High Court of Karnataka in its principal seat at Bengaluru and Benches at Dharwad and Kalaburagi will take up only urgent matters..... Cause lists will be displayed as usual and the Courts will hold sitting at 10:30 am. Only those matters on the cause list, which are stated to be urgent by the members of the Bar or parties-in-person will be taken up at the discretion of the the Court."
5. Techie Abducted for 3.5 Hours, Robbed of ₹4.4k at Knifepoint
A software engineer was allegedly abducted in a minibus for more than three and a half hours and made to withdraw Rs 4,400 from an ATM. The miscreants also stole his cellphone before he managed to give them the slip in south Bengaluru on Friday night. The two abductors have been arrested.
Satish N, 37, a resident of Banashankari II Stage and employee of Dell International Services, Whitefield, usually parks his scooter near Devegowda Petrol Bunk, from where he boards an office cab to go to work.
On Friday too, he did the same. After returning from work, Satish met his friend Mahesh near the petrol bunk at 9pm. The duo left for a friend’s place near Katriguppe for dinner. Around 12.20am, they returned and found Satish’s scooter key missing. The duo began walking towards Katriguppe signal to reach Devegowda Petrol Bunk when a minibus stopped and its driver offered them a lift.
