COVID-19 Suspect Wife of Google Techie ‘Never Entered Bengaluru’

Following media reports claiming that the spouse of the 5th COVID-19 patient in Karnataka had ‘escaped’ from quarantine in Bengaluru and traveled to Agra earlier in March, the Karnataka health department on Saturday, clarified that the 25-year-old woman had indeed flown to Bengaluru, but had never left the airport.

“The couple reached Bengaluru on 8 March at 9:45 pm on Indigo flight 6E5332 from Mumbai which was booked through Yatra.com. The lady doesn’t leave the airport, and takes an early morning flight at 1:40 am in the wee hours of 9 March to New Delhi,” medical education minister Dr Sudhakar told media persons.

According to some reports, the woman had tested positive for novel coronavirus on Friday in Agra, but the Karnataka health department said that they had no information on the health condition of the woman.

Dr Sudhakar added that the woman then boarded a morning train to Agra Cantt from the Nizamuddin station in New Delhi at 8:10 am the same day.