B’luru COVID Patient Dies on Road; Waited for Hours for Ambulance

A 65-year-old man, who tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Friday, 4 July, collapsed and died on the road outside his house while he was waiting for an ambulance to arrive.

Speaking to The News Minute, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner BH Anil Kumar said that the man, who was a resident of Hanumanatha Nagar in South Bengaluru, was walking from his home to the end of the road, where an ambulance was waiting, when he collapsed and breathed his last.