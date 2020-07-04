COVID-19: US Sees Record 57,683 New Cases; India Tally Over 6.25 L

The United States saw a record 57,683 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, as per a tally by Johns Hopkins University, making it the third consecutive day with a record number of new infections, news agency AFP reported on Saturday, 4 July. The country has reported close to 2.8 million cases so far.

Meanwhile, in India, the state of Tamil Nadu crossed the one lakh-mark in terms of the number of cases on Friday, while Maharashtra saw 6,364 new infections, taking the state's tally to 1,92,990.