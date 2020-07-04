COVID-19: US Sees Record 57,683 New Cases; India Tally Over 6.25 L
The United States saw a record 57,683 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, as per a tally by Johns Hopkins University, making it the third consecutive day with a record number of new infections, news agency AFP reported on Saturday, 4 July. The country has reported close to 2.8 million cases so far.
Meanwhile, in India, the state of Tamil Nadu crossed the one lakh-mark in terms of the number of cases on Friday, while Maharashtra saw 6,364 new infections, taking the state's tally to 1,92,990.
- Delhi on Friday reported 2,520 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the national capital to more than 94,000
- The WHO has updated its account of the early stages of the COVID crisis to say it was alerted by its own office in China and not by China itself, to the first pneumonia cases in Wuhan, reported AFP
- According to the Health Ministry figures released early on Friday,
India had over 6.25 lakh COVID-19 cases, with the death toll standing at 18,213
Alerted by Own Office, Not China to First Wuhan Pneumonia Cases: WHO
The World Health Organisation has updated its account of the early stages of the COVID crisis to say it was alerted by its own office in China and not by China itself, to the first pneumonia cases in Wuhan, reported AFP.
