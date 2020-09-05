Meet the Cop Who Teaches Children of Migrant Workers in Bengaluru

When police sub-inspector Shantappa Jadammanavar left for work at 7 am on Friday, he took a detour from the usual route to his police station to a migrant settlement in Nagarbhavi in western Bengaluru.

He was met by a cheering group of 30 children who live in the settlement. Facing the children in front of a white board, Shantappa sets aside his police duties and engages the children for an hour on Vedic mathematics, general knowledge and value education.