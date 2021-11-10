12 People Die As Bus Catches Fire on Collision With Trailer in Barmer

Twelve people died after a bus they were travelling in caught fire after colliding with a trailer on the Jodhpur National Highway in Barmer district on Wednesday, 10 November, police said. Eleven of these people were found dead at the spot of the accident, while one more person died at the Nahata Hospital in Balotra, where the injured were admitted.

Ten people have been rescued so far, reported India Today.

The accident occurred near Bhandiyawas village on the Barmer-Jodhpur National Highway.