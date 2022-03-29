Transport, Banking Services Remain Hit As Unions Observe Day 2 of Bharat Bandh
As the nationwide Bharat Bandh called by a joint forum of the central trade unions entered its second day on Tuesday, 29 March, several states including Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Delhi continued to witness widespread protests against the Centre's "anti-farmer, anti worker, anti-people" policies.
Bank and public transport services were partially hit on day one of the strike on Monday. This is likely to continue on Tuesday as well.
Several bank unions are also protesting against the Centre's plan to privatise public sector banks and the Banking Laws Amendment Bill 2021. Bank transactions and government treasury operations were hit at several public sector banks including in Chennai on Tuesday, as employees didn't turn up to work. There were also delays in cheque clearances, reported news agency PTI.
News agency ANI reported that shops in Kerala remained closed in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday, in view of the protest.
The day also saw various trade unions including the DMK led Union Labour Progressive Federation (LPF) protesting in Tamil Nadu. Visuals from Chennai showed groups of trade unions protesting at the Broadway area.
Congress MP Gives Suspension Notice in Rajya Sabha to Discuss 'Bharat Bandh'
Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil gave a suspension of business notice in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, 29 March to discuss 'Bharat Bandh'.
The House should suspend the Zero Hour and the relevant rules relating to Question Hour besides other business of the day to hold a discussion on the two-day Bharath Bandh, he said, as per ANI.
The Times of India reported that train services were hit in Odisha on Tuesday as the trade unions held 'rail roko' in Bhubaneshwar, Berhampur and other rail stations. Transport services were reportedly hit at other parts of the state as well. Trucks remained off the roads across Odisha.
Meanwhile, Kerala government had on Monday issued a 'dies-non' (no work, no pay) order to its employees. The order came hours after the Kerala High Court directed the state government to not allow its employees to abstain from duty during the Bandh.
The joint forum of central trade unions decided to hold the nationwide strike after they held a meeting on 22 March 2022.
Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC), Trade Union Coordination Centre (TUCC), Self-Employed Women's Association (SEWA), All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU), Labour Progressive Federation (LPF), and the United Trade Union Congress (UTUC) are some of the organisations involved in the protest.
(With inputs from ANI, Times of India, PTI)
