Transport, Banking Services Remain Hit As Unions Observe Day 2 of Bharat Bandh

Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil gave a suspension of business notice in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, 29 March to discuss 'Bharat Bandh'.

The House should suspend the Zero Hour and the relevant rules relating to Question Hour besides other business of the day to hold a discussion on the two-day Bharath Bandh, he said, as per ANI.

The Times of India reported that train services were hit in Odisha on Tuesday as the trade unions held 'rail roko' in Bhubaneshwar, Berhampur and other rail stations. Transport services were reportedly hit at other parts of the state as well. Trucks remained off the roads across Odisha.

Meanwhile, Kerala government had on Monday issued a 'dies-non' (no work, no pay) order to its employees. The order came hours after the Kerala High Court directed the state government to not allow its employees to abstain from duty during the Bandh.