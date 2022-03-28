Bharat Bandh Called by Trade Unions Begins, Strike To Continue on 29 March
Strike notices were given by unions in sectors like steel, oil, telecom, postal, income tax, banks, and insurance.
A nationwide two-day strike by central trade unions to protest against the central government's "anti-worker, anti-farmer, anti-people, and anti-national policies" that affect workers began on Monday, 28 March.
This decision was taken after a meeting of the joint platform of central trade unions on 22 March 2022.
This includes the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC), Trade Union Coordination Centre (TUCC), Self-Employed Women's Association (SEWA), All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU), Labour Progressive Federation (LPF), and the United Trade Union Congress (UTUC).
Who Will Be Joining the Strike?
The strike notices have been given by unions in the sectors such as coal, steel, oil, telecom, postal, income tax, copper, banks, and insurance.
The banking sector will be joining the strike, the All India Bank Employees Association said in a post on Facebook to protest against the central government's bid to privatise public sector banks, as well as the Banking Laws Amendment Bill 2021.
The State Bank of India has issued a statement informing customers that banking services might be impacted on these days.
"We advise that while the bank has made necessary arrangements to ensure normal functioning in its branches and offices on the days of strike, it is likely that work in our bank may be impacted to a limited extent, by the strike," SBI said in a regulatory filing.
