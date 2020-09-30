Runs Counter to SC Judgement, Says Cong as BJP Hails Babri Verdict

Soon after a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court, in Lucknow, presided by special judge Surendra Kumar Yadav, on Wednesday, 30 September, acquitted all the 32 accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala, in an official party statement, said that the judgment “runs counter to Supreme Court judgment as also the Constitutional spirit.”

On Wednesday, all of the accused, including former deputy prime minister LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Kalyan Singh, Uma Bharti, Vinay Katiyar, Sakshi Maharaj, were acquitted, citing lack of conclusive evidence against them for hatching the alleged conspiracy. The court also observed that the 1992 demolition was not premeditated.