Babri Masjid Demolition: Verdict in Decades-Old Case Today
Twenty-eight years after the Babri Masjid was demolished, the judgment in the case will be delivered on Wednesday.
Twenty-eight years after the Babri Masjid was demolished, the judgment in the case will be delivered on Wednesday, 30 September.
A special CBI court will pronounce its judgment in the decades-old Babri Masjid demolition case in which former deputy prime minister LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Kalyan Singh and Uma Bharti are among the 32 accused. Advani, Joshi and Uma Bharati are accused of conspiracy that led to the demolition of the 15th century mosque in December 1992.
The Supreme Court had earlier given time till 30 September to the special CBI court to deliver its verdict on the Babri Masjid demolition case after having exceeded an earlier deadline for judgment on 31 August.
- The Ayodhya mosque was demolished on 6 December, 1992 by ‘kar sevaks’ who claimed that it was built on the site of an ancient Ram temple
- Two cases were consequently filed in Ayodhya - one related to the conspiracy of the demolition and another about instigation of the crowd
- In April 2017, the SC had termed the demolition of Babri Masjid a crime that shook the “secular fabric of the Constitution”
‘Prefer to Hang Than Seek Bail,' Says Uma Bharti: Report
Former Union Minister Uma Bharati, one of the senior BJP leaders facing a verdict in the Babri Masjid demolition case, has said that she would “prefer to hang than seek bail” in the case, if found guilty, according to The Hindu.
“I am proud of my participation in the Ayodhya movement and seeking bail would, I believe dilute this participating. Even if I have hang for having participated, it will be acceptable to me. In such circumstances whether or not you would want to keep me in your team is for you to consider,” she wrote in a letter to BJP president JP Nadda, the report said.
LK Advani, MM Joshi Won't Be in Court for Judgment: Report
Despite the court directing all the accused to be present in the court during the judgement, LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi will not be present when the court announces its judgment in the Babri mosque case on Wednesday, NDTV reports.
Advani and Joshi have reportedly sought an exemption, while Uma Bharti is in hospital with COVID-19.
Babri Masjid Verdict: What Progress Has Been Made in the Case?
In April 2017, the top court had asked the special court to conduct day-to-day hearings and complete the trial within two years.
Advani had recorded his statement in the case before the special CBI court through video conference on 24 July. Joshi recorded his statement a day before Advani. Both have denied all the charges against them just like Uma Bharti and Kalyan Singh.
Babri Masjid Verdict: What Has Happened So Far?
Former deputy Prime Minister LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Kalyan Singh and Uma Bharti are among the 32 accused in the conspiracy that led to the demolition of the 15th century mosque in December 1992.
Kalyan Singh, a senior BJP leader, was the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh at the time of the mosque demolition. His government was dismissed as riots broke out across the country in which around 3,000 people died.
The symbolic construction of Ram temple started earlier this year, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi participating in the ground-breaking ceremony in Ayodhya on 5 August.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.