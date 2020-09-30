Babri Masjid Demolition: Verdict in Decades-Old Case Today

Twenty-eight years after the Babri Masjid was demolished, the judgment in the case will be delivered on Wednesday, 30 September.

A special CBI court will pronounce its judgment in the decades-old Babri Masjid demolition case in which former deputy prime minister LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Kalyan Singh and Uma Bharti are among the 32 accused. Advani, Joshi and Uma Bharati are accused of conspiracy that led to the demolition of the 15th century mosque in December 1992.

The Supreme Court had earlier given time till 30 September to the special CBI court to deliver its verdict on the Babri Masjid demolition case after having exceeded an earlier deadline for judgment on 31 August.