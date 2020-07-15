EC Ashok Lavasa to Join Asian Development Bank as Vice President

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Wednesday, 15 July, said it has appointed sitting Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa as vice-president for private sector operations and public-private partnerships.

According to news agency PTI, Lavasa will succeed Diwakar Gupta, whose term will end on 31 August.

"He is currently one of the Election Commissioners of India and previously served in a range of senior posts including as Union Finance Secretary of India; Union Secretary for the Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change; and Union Secretary for the Ministry of Civil Aviation," the Philippines-based ADB said in a statement.