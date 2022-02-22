As Tensions Heighten, India Again Asks Students To Leave Ukraine Temporarily

In its third advisory, the Embassy of India in Kyiv on Tuesday, 22 February, once again asked students to temporarily leave Ukraine, amid rising tensions with Russia.

This comes a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday recognised Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine as independent States.

The Embassy of India said in its advisory, “Embassy of India is receiving a large number of calls asking about the confirmation of online classes by medical universities. In this regard, as informed earlier, Embassy is engaged with respective authorities for streamlining of education process for Indian students.”