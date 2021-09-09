Third Day of Mobile Internet Suspension in Karnal as Farmers' Protest Continues

As farmers continue their protest in Karnal, on Thursday, 9 September, the Haryana government extended suspension on mobile internet and SMS services till midnight in the district.

The government, in its order, has stated that the suspension has been put in place in order to check the spread of "inflammatory material and false rumours." This is the third consecutive day of suspension of telecom services in Karnal.

The farmers have gathered outside the mini-secretariat in Karnal to demand justice for the lathicharge inflicted on farmers on 28 August.