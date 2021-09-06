Internet Suspended in Karnal, 4 Other Districts Ahead of Farmers' Protest Today

The Haryana government on Monday, 6 September, announced the suspension of mobile, internet, and SMS services in the Karnal district, from Monday midnight to 11:59 pm on Tuesday, to maintain law and order ahead of the Kisan Mahapanchayat scheduled to be held on Tuesday.

The government, in its order, said that the telecom services will remain suspended in the adjoining districts of Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, and Panipat as well, in order to check the spread of "inflammatory material and false rumours".