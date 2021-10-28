Aryan Khan Case: Mumbai Cruise Party Was Cleared by Centre, Says Nawab Malik
Malik also claimed that an international drug mafia was present on the cruise.
Maharashtra minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik on Wednesday, 27 October, claimed that organisers of the Mumbai cruise party, where the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had conducted a raid, had taken permission directly from the Centre, instead of the state police or the state home department.
Malik was quoted as saying, “The Cordelia cruise drugs party organisers - Fashion TV - had not taken any permission from the Maharashtra Police or the state home department. They obtained the permission directly from the directorate of shipping, which comes under the Union Ministry for Ports, Shipping and Waterways,” news agency PTI reported.
'International Drug Mafia Was Present on the Cruise': Malik
Malik also claimed that as per information he received, an international drug mafia was present on the cruise, and asked how he roamed free while others were arrested.
He was quoted as saying, "There are some videos of the party in which the person, sporting a beard, can been seen. I am told he was in the Tihar Jail (Delhi) and in a Rajasthan jail in the past. The NCB's Delhi team should check the CCTV cameras of the cruise. How come a few people were arrested and the international level drugs mafia (member) is moving scot-free?"
Allegations Against NCB’s Sameer Wankhede
NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede led the raid on the Mumbai cruise, after which Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan and others were arrested.
After accusing Wankhede of illegally tapping phones and forging his documents to secure a job, Malik, on Wednesday, had shared photos of Wankhede's 'nikah' on Twitter, accusing him of forging caste certificate.
Malik also tweeted a purported marriage photo of Wankhede, with the caption saying that "the fraud started here."
Later, Malik stressed, "Birth certificate or 'nikah nama' which I tweeted, if they prove me wrong, I will quit politics, resign from my post. I am not asking him (Sameer Wankhede) to resign, but he will lose his job as per law," ANI quoted him as saying.
Earlier, on Tuesday, Malik had shared an anonymous letter apparently from an NCB official, claiming that Wankhede violated rules and framed people in false cases to extort money.
Wankhede, however, has since denied the charges saying that the minister is 'breaching his privacy'.
(With inputs from PTI.)
