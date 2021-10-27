Amid 'Fake' Caste Documents Row, Nawab Malik Posts Photos of Wankhede's 'Nikah'
Nawab Malik also shared what he called was the 'Nikah Nama' of the first marriage of 'Sameer Dawood Wankhede.'
After making a barrage of allegations against Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede, Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik on Wednesday, 27 October, shared photos of Wankhede's 'nikah' along on Twitter, accusing him of forging caste certificate.
Malik tweeted a purported marriage photo of Wankhede, with the caption saying that "the fraud started here."
In another tweet later, he also shared what he called was the 'Nikah Nama' of the first marriage of 'Sameer Dawood Wankhede.'
Wankhede, however, has since denied the charges saying that the minister is 'breaching his privacy.'
This cam a day after Malik, on Tuesday, shared an anonymous letter apparently from an NCB official, claiming that Wankhede violated rules and framed people in false cases to extort money.
Malik, after releasing the contents of the letter in a tweet, wrote, "I am sending this letter to Director General Narcotics, requesting him to include this letter in the investigation being conducted on NCB's Sameer Wankhede. We demand there should be a probe."
Later, the anti-drugs agency denied probing the letter, which was sent to NCB Director General SN Pradhan and said, “No action will be initiated on the anonymous letter (containing allegations against NCP Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede) forwarded by Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik to Director General of NCB as per guidelines of Central Vigilance Commission,” news agency ANI reported.
Five-member Team to Probe Wankhede
Meanwhile, a five-member team from the vigilance section of the Narcotics Control Bureau will visit Mumbai on Wednesday, to probe bribery allegations against Mumbai NCB's Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, who is spearheading the drugs on cruise ship case, involving Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan.
The anti-drugs agency had ordered a vigilance inquiry after bribery allegations were made by a witness in the NCB case against Aryan Khan.
Prabhakar Sail, the witness, alleged in an affidavit that he was asked by Wankhede to sign as panch witness of the drugs case and further claimed that his signature was taken on 10 blank papers.
Sail also alleged that he overheard discussions of a Rs 18 crore deal between KP Gosavi, the alleged private investigator whose selfie with Aryan Khan after his arrest went viral, and one Sam D’Souza.
The witness further asserted that Rs 8 crore from that sum was to be paid to Wankhede.
Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchantt, Munmun Dhamecha, and others were arrested by the NCB during a raid on a cruise ship. Aryan Khan’s bail hearing in the Bombay High Court will be resumed on Wednesday.
(With inputs from ANI.)
