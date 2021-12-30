Armed Robbers Gun Down Bank Employee in Mumbai, Loot Rs 2.5 Lakh
An employee of the State Bank of India was shot dead by two robbers in Mumbai's Dahisar West.
A bank employee in Mumbai's Dahisar West was shot dead by two robbers on Wednesday, 30 December.
The two unidentified thieves had entered the State Bank of India establishment and attempted to snatch a bag of cash from the deceased employee, Sandesh Gomare.
They had been donning COVID-19 masks and caps, protecting them from identification, the police told The Indian Express.
“When Gomare resisted, they fled with the bag after firing one round that injured him and one more person. Gomare was declared dead on arrival while the other person is undergoing treatment,” an MHB police station official told news agency PTI.
The incident has been caught on the surveillance cameras. The footage is being examined to capture the perpetrators, who had escaped from the bank after the robbery.
Multiple teams have been formed to apprehend the two accused, reported PTI, citing the official.
"One SBI contract employee died after being shot by two unknown persons at the bank's Dahisar branch. One of them opened fire at the employee. They collected about Rs 2.5 lakh from cashier, and fled. Eight teams have been placed for search," Additional CP of North Region Pravind Padwal was quoted as saying, news agency ANI reported.
(With inputs from ANI, PTI, The Indian Express)
