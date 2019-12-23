Kashyap Sorry For Protesting Against Mandal Commission 27 Yrs Ago

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who has been vocal about his support to the protests in the country against the Citizenship Amendment Act, received flak for his tweet saying that he had also agitated against the Mandal Commission 27 years ago.

Kashyap was responding to a tweet asking him if he has “ever joined any protest” or if he is “scared of being killed”. Kashyap wrote in Hindi, “Yes sir, I was there at August Kranti Maidan, was there at the Anna Hazare-led protest against corruption and was also there on the streets 27 years ago to agitate against the Mandal Commission.”