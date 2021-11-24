'Another Abuse in Kashmir': UN Associates, Others Decry Khurram Parvez's Arrest
The National Investigation Agency has arrested the J&K-based human rights activist under the draconian UAPA.
Human rights organisation Amnesty International on Tuesday, 23 November, condemned the arrest of Kashmiri activist Khurram Parvez by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), saying that anti-terror laws are being misused to stifle dissent in India.
"The arrest of Kashmiri activist Khurram Parvez is yet another example of how anti-terror laws are being misused to criminalize human rights work & stifle dissent in India. Instead of targeting HRDs [Human Rights Defenders], authorities should focus on bringing accountability for human rights violations."Amnesty International
The NIA on Monday had arrested the human rights activist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, on the charges of terror funding.
Several other activists, politicians, and journalist, including two United Nations Special Rapporteurs, have also decried Parvez's apprehension.
"Arrest of Khurram Parvez should be a matter of shame. A life long human rights defender is now being accused of terrorism and will be in jail without trial. In 2016, after being jailed for more than 2 months, the court called his detention ‘illegal’. Should the State never learn?" said Swaraj India President and farmers' rights activist Yogendra Yadav.
Many others took to Twitter to voice a similar sentiment.
"if, as reported, Khurram Parvez has been arrested by India's 'counter-terrorism' NIA, it's yet another extraordinary abuse in Kashmir," stated David Kaye, a former United Nations Special Rapporteur.
"I’m hearing disturbing reports that Khurram Parvez was arrested today in Kashmir & is at risk of being charged by authorities in #India with terrorism-related crimes. He’s not a terrorist, he’s a Human Rights Defender," said UN Special Rapporteur Mary Lawlor.
