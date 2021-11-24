'Another Abuse in Kashmir': UN Associates, Others Decry Khurram Parvez's Arrest

Several other activists, politicians, and journalist, including two United Nations Special Rapporteurs, have also decried Parvez's apprehension.

"Arrest of Khurram Parvez should be a matter of shame. A life long human rights defender is now being accused of terrorism and will be in jail without trial. In 2016, after being jailed for more than 2 months, the court called his detention ‘illegal’. Should the State never learn?" said Swaraj India President and farmers' rights activist Yogendra Yadav.