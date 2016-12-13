Exclusive: Khurram Parvez on a Generation Against the Wall in J&K

On 15 September, Parvez was not allowed to board a flight to Geneva for a session of the United Nations Human Rights Council. He was scheduled to attend the 33rd session of the United Nations Human Rights Council.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested him the next day from his Srinagar home and took him to North Kashmir’s Kupawara sub-jail. On 21 September, he was booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA) and sent to Kot Bhalwal Jail in Jammu. Parvez said that he was not given any reason for his arrest – neither in Kupwara Jail nor in Kot Bhalwal Jail – where he had spent more than two months.