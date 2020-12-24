Andhra Woman Strangled, Her Burnt Body Abandoned in Field; 2 Held 

As the victim was from the scheduled caste community, the police invoked the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, along with the Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (Murder), 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence of offence) and other relevant clauses.

Snehalatha's mother is a tailor while her father drives a truck.

The latest instance of crime against a woman in Andhra Pradesh was reported on the day the Director-General of Police D, Gautham Sawang, reported a 7.5 percent drop in crimes against women in the state in 2020.

