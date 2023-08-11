Visitors can enjoy the Mughal Garden, also known as Amrit Udyan, for free from 31 January 2023, as per the latest official details. It is important to note that visitors do not have to pay any ticket costs to visit the garden. The ones who want to visit the Mughal Garden for free should note that they must book entry tickets via the official website. Nobody will be allowed to enter Amrit Udyan without the entry tickets.
According to the latest official details, visitors can book their Mughal Garden entry tickets via the official website – rashtrapatisachivalaya.gov.in. You will get to know the visiting timings, entry dates, and other important details via the website before booking your tickets. Make sure to visit Amrit Udyan on the correct dates. Take note of the important details stated online.
All visitors should note that the Mughal Garden, now known as Amrit Udyan, will be closed on certain dates. You should book your tickets accordingly via the official website if you want to visit the place.
Mughal Garden (Amrit Udyan): Visiting Timings
As per the latest official details, the Mughal Garden will be closed every week on Monday due to maintenance. You cannot visit the garden on Monday so make sure to book the tickets for other days.
The timings to visit Amrit Udyan are from 10 am to 5 pm everyday, except Monday. The garden will be closed after 5 pm, in the evening, so you must book the tickets well before the closing time if you want to enjoy the place.
The main attractions of this garden are the varied types of tulips, roses, flower carpets, purifying plants, water fountains, etc.
Please note that you can book your tickets online for free. Carry the tickets on the day you are visiting Amrit Udyan otherwise, you will not be allowed to enter.
Mughal Garden: Ticket Price and How to Book Online
Here are the steps you should follow to book your Mughal Garden, also known as Amrit Udyan tickets online:
Visit the official website – rashtrapatisachivalaya.gov.in.
A home page will appear on your screen and you have to choose Mughal Garden Visit.
Fill out the required details such as name, visiting date, and other information.
Submit your photo and tap on the register option.
The registration process is free so go to the next step.
Download your tickets from the site.
