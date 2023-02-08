Mughal Garden Opening Date: Amrit Udyan Visiting Dates, Ticket Price, & Bookings
Amrit Udyan: Visitors can visit the place from 31 January to 26 March 2023 after booking the tickets.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
The government of India has formally renamed Mughal Garden "Amrit Udyan". If you wish to see greenish beauty and want to visit Mughal Garden, you can book the tickets online on the official website.
The tickets are available for booking on the official website of the Rashtrapati Sachivalaya. The official website that one has to browse through for the tickets is rashtrapatisachivalaya.gov.in.
The Mughal Garden, which has been renamed Amrit Udyan by the Government of India, has been open for public visit from 31 January 2023.
Keep reading to know the Amrit Udyan ticket prices, ticket booking process, visiting dates, and other details if you are planning a trip to the place that was earlier called Mughal Garden.
Amrit Udyan 2023: Visiting Dates and Details
According to the latest official details, this year in 2023, Amrit Udyan is open for people from 31 January 2023 to 26 March 2023.
The timings of Amrit Udyan for visitors are from 10 am to 5 pm. Visitors will not be allowed to enter the place apart from the mentioned times. The entry time is from 8 am to 4 pm for all.
The tickets are free for visitors and you just have to book them online on the official website of the Rashtrapati Sachivalaya.
Amrit Udyan is open on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
To know more about the visiting time and other details, you must go through the information stated on the website - rashtrapatisachivalaya.gov.in.
Amrit Udyan Tickets 2023: How to Book Online
Let's take a look at the steps to book the Amrit Udyan tickets 2023 online here:
Visit the website - rashtrapatisachivalaya.gov.in.
Look for the option that says THE GARDENS (CIRCUIT 3) and click on it.
Click on the option that states "Plan Your Visit".
Tap on book now to get your tickets online.
Book tickets according to the steps mentioned on the page and tap on next to complete the process.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india
Topics: mughal gardens Amrit Udyan
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.