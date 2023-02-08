Mughal Garden Opening Date: Amrit Udyan Visiting Dates, Ticket Price, & Bookings

The government of India has formally renamed Mughal Garden "Amrit Udyan". If you wish to see greenish beauty and want to visit Mughal Garden, you can book the tickets online on the official website.

The tickets are available for booking on the official website of the Rashtrapati Sachivalaya. The official website that one has to browse through for the tickets is rashtrapatisachivalaya.gov.in.

The Mughal Garden, which has been renamed Amrit Udyan by the Government of India, has been open for public visit from 31 January 2023.